Trial setting rescheduled for woman accused of battering KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr.

A trial-setting hearing for the woman accused of punching and shoving University of Kansas basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. was postponed Monday afternoon.

Saleeha Soofi, 19, appeared in Douglas County District Court Monday to be scheduled for a criminal trial. She faces a single misdemeanor charge of battery.

During Monday's hearing, however, prosecutor C.J. Rieg told Judge Peggy Kittel that the discovery process was not yet complete and asked for the hearing to be pushed back.

Kittel granted Rieg's request and rescheduled Soofi's trial-setting hearing for March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

"We should have all the discovery set and we should know which way the case is going," Rieg said regarding the newly scheduled hearing.

Soofi is accused of hitting Bragg, 21, during an argument the two had on Dec. 9, 2016, during a Delta Upsilon fraternity party.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court, Soofi shoved Bragg in the chest several times and placed her left hand on his neck and pushed him against a wall.

Bragg was arrested and charged with battery, but the charge was dropped after video evidence from the scene appeared to show that he had acted in self-defense, according to prosecutors.

Bragg was also temporarily suspended from the basketball team, but the suspension was lifted after the charge was dropped.

A single charge of battery was then filed against Soofi on Dec. 14.

