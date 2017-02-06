Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 6, 2017

By Staff Reports

February 6, 2017

Advertisement

Marriages

Octavia Kelly, 22, Lawrence, and Desmond Anthony Collette, 22, Lawrence.

Tyler Clifford Rosene, 26, Lawrence, and Carolina Costa Candal, 26, Lawrence.

John Stewart Dismer, 24, Fort Campbell, Ky., and Makay Allison Foster, 24, Lawrence.

Justin Jan Neelly, 23, Lawrence, and Courtney Nicole Cooper, 22, Lawrence.

Lucie Dubail, 26, Lawrence, and Tyron E. Byrd, 25, Lawrence.

Lauren N. Courtney, 28, Lawrence, and Michael James Evilsizor, 31, Lawrence.

Divorces

Alicia Mclean, 24, Lawrence, and Reid Mclean, 25, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Lori Anne Dalrymple, 4409 W. 24th Place, Lawrence.

Ronald Eugene Harris, 1217 D Rhode Island St., Lawrence.

Alisa Mehmedovic, 792 Highway 40, Lawrence.

Keith Remel Self Jr. and Chris Carla Self, 1927 Naismith Drive, Lawrence.

Alicia Lynn Smith, 9510 Nelson Lane, Kansas City, Kan.

Robert A. Tabone, 15621 W. 87th St. Parkway, No. 125, Lenexa.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Feb. 23, 2017

Michaelle Gudino, 825 Murrow Court, Lawrence. Judgment: $84,086.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Boulevard Grill $7.00 Pancetta Penne Pasta · Includes a soft drink. 11 a.m. to 10 ...

Set'em Up Jacks Burger Monday! All burgers half price · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill 2-for-1 Charbroiled Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail