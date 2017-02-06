Kansas still waiting to hear on Trump nominees for U.S. Attorney, other posts

— The U.S. Senate has already confirmed former Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo as CIA director, and on Monday it's expected to vote on the nomination of charter school advocate Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

But there are many other federal appointments that President Donald Trump has not yet announced that would have a direct impact on Kansas, and many people in political circles are waiting anxiously to hear who those will be.

Topping the list is the post of U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, the top federal prosecutor in the state, a job that's considered a springboard for attorneys with political or other types of ambitions.

Clay Barker, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said he has fielded requests from people asking how to apply for that job and has referred them to U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, who will forward recommendations to the White House.

"Each Senator has a key person taking resumes," Barker said.

The senators, however, are not identifying who has applied for the job or which Kansas attorneys are considered leading contenders. Barker said that's largely because the attorneys are reluctant to let their clients or law firms know they are seeking a position unless or until they receive it.

Currently, Tom Beall, Obama's last appointment to that post, remains the U.S. Attorney here while Kansas waits for Trump to name, and for the Senate to confirm, his replacement.

In addition to the U.S. Attorney's job, a number of federal agencies have regional offices headquartered in Kansas City where regional administrators are in charge of directing federal programs for an area known as Region 7, which includes Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

Those include the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Of those, the one Kansas may have the most immediate interest in is Health and Human Services. That's because it also houses the regional office of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services which, shortly before Trump was inaugurated, declined to renew Kansas' application to extend its privatized managed care Medicaid system known as KanCare for another year beyond 2017.

CMS said, in response to complaints, it conducted an on-site review of the KanCare program in October and found Kansas to be "substantively out of compliance" with federal laws and regulations, and that the system "places the health, welfare, and safety of KanCare beneficiaries at risk."

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, the chief architect of the KanCare program, dismissed those findings at the time as "an ugly parting shot from the Obama administration at Governor Brownback on their way out the door," adding, "we expect this situation to be resolved quickly once the new administration in Washington comes into office.”

He has since named a "KanCare Process Improvement Working Group," which is expected to come up with a plan for correcting the deficiencies that CMS found.

Kansas' two U.S. senators will play a key role in recommending people to fill those positions. Roberts' office said he has already received numerous inquiries, but that the process of filling lower-level agency positions could take weeks, or even months.

“Senator Roberts is already at work identifying hard-working, well-qualified Kansans who want to serve our nation and deliver efficient government," Roberts' spokeswoman Katherine Knight said. "He has also received numerous recommendations for positions regionally and across government. He’s had discussions with the transition personnel, which will now move to presidential personnel. There is a deliberate process, which will go on for many weeks, and in some cases, many months, which is typical at the start of a new administration."

