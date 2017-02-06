They’re here! Douglas County Girl Scouts to start delivering 2 truckloads of cookies

Jackie Stancil didn’t have to go to the gym or hit the sidewalks Monday for her daily workout.

“I’ve hit my 10,000 steps already,” she said.

Stancil was busy loading up 243 cases of Girl Scout cookies destined for those who purchased the beloved treats last month from Lawrence Corpus Christi Troop 1112 members. They were among the 7,838 cases of Girl Scout cookies that two semitrailers dropped off Monday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds for Girl Scouts to deliver.

“Each case has 12 packages, so that’s a lot of cookies,” said Lisa Simmons, who is in her 10th year of coordinating the annual Girl Scout cookie drive in Douglas County. “They are going to Girl Scout troops in Lawrence, Eudora and Baldwin City.”

Simmons first got involved with cookie sales when she was a scout mother for a Lawrence troop and the actual mother of four Scout daughters.

“I was always good with numbers, so I volunteered,” she said. “I helped Jeanie McClure, who did it for 12 years. I guess she thought I did OK, because she asked me to take it over.”

The 7,838 cases sold in Douglas County this year make it one of the better local drives, Simmons said. The records she keeps of past drives were not at her fingertips, but she remembered the best year was early in her tenure. The county had 77 Girl Scout troops then, which is a few more than this year, she said.

Scouts who sell the most cookies are eligible for prizes. Top sellers in past years won such things as box seats at a Kansas City Royals game and tablet computers, Simmons said.

Her daughter, Sydney Vanderbilt, now a student at Friends University in Wichita, was a past 500-club member, Simmons said.

“I had two daughters sell over 700 one year,” she said. “That was real difficult to deliver.”

The cookies delivered Monday were from ABC Bakers, a Richmond, Va., company that has been making Girl Scout cookies since 1937. Simmons said she preferred the company’s cookies to that of another supplier because of its straightforward cookie names.

“They don’t use fancy names for cookies,” she said. “The name of their cookies describes the cookie. When you order Peanut Butter Sandwiches, you know they are going to be a peanut butter thing.”

Sixty-five cents from each package sold stays with the troop, and members decide how the money will be spent, Simmons said. Some of the money also funds the camps of the Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri Girl Scout Council, she said.

Her longtime favorite cookie has been the Thin Mint, but there's a new contender this year, Simmons said: “I really like the new S'mores."

Those who didn't order cookies last month will still have opportunities to purchase them this year, Simmons said. There will be booths selling cookies on select Saturdays and Sundays until March 12 at the two Lawrence Wal-Mart locations, Westlake Ace Hardware stores, Fuzzy's Taco Shop in downtown Lawrence. Cookies will also be sold Friday afternoons at Pet World. Exact dates and locations can be found by downloading the mobile app Cookie Finder, Simmons said.

