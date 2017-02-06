2 Kansas City men accused of breaking into a Douglas County home, stealing weapons

Two Kansas City, Kan., men were arrested Monday after deputies say they broke into a Douglas County home and stole a number of weapons.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a rural county resident called the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to report that two men — later identified as Carlos Edward James, 49, and Andre Lature Jones, 44 — were at a home in the 500 block of North 1624 Road, west of Lawrence, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The caller alerted the sheriff's office because the caller knew the neighbor was not home, the release said. However, the men had left the area before deputies arrived on the scene.

About 25 minutes later Lawrence and Eudora police officers stopped James and Jones along Kansas Highway 10, near Eudora, the release said. The officers reportedly found a shotgun, a rifle and a bow in the men's possession. All three of the weapons are believed to have been stolen from the home on North 1624 Road.

James and Jones were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft, burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release said. They were both booked into the Douglas County Jail.

