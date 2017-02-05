Kansas man seeks new mental testing in deadly scooter wreck

— An attorney for a Kansas man accused of causing the death of an 8-year-old passenger on his motorized scooter is seeking another examination to determine his competency to stand trial.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 36-year-old Marvin Tibbs III of Topeka said during a court hearing Friday that he’ll seek funding for a specialist to examine his client.

Tibbs is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of Trenton Feliciano. Tibbs also is charged with aggravated child endangerment, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear protective gear.

Authorities say Tibbs was giving Feliciano a ride on his motorized scooter in October 2014 when it crashed, fatally injuring the boy.

