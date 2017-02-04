Eudora city manager arrested on suspicion of DUI

Eudora City Manager Barack Matite was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the Douglas County Jail booking report, Matite, 31, of Eudora, was stopped at 1:47 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North 1400 Road for a suspected first DUI. He was released from jail at 4:25 a.m. on $250 bond. The Journal-World was unable to reach Matite for comment.

Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin said the Eudora City Commission met in special session Saturday morning on the matter. He released the following statement from the meeting: "The Eudora City Commission is aware of a DUI arrest involving our City Manager Barack Matite. The city commission takes these allegations very seriously, and the City Commission wishes to respect the rights afforded through the court system and will closely monitor the progress of the case."

Reazin said that to the best of his knowledge Matite would be on the job Monday.

