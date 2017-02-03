Today's news

Police arrest man accused of robbing Lawrence gas station with a hammer

The Lawrence Police Department released photos of a man suspected of robbing a Phillips 66 gas station, 1801 W. Second St., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

By Conrad Swanson

February 3, 2017

A man suspected of robbing a Lawrence gas station with a hammer was arrested on Thursday.

Matthew James Stephens, 18, of Lawrence, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery and booked into the Douglas County Jail, according to the jail's online booking logs.

Stephens is accused of entering a Phillips 66 gas station, 1801 W. Second St., on the morning of Jan. 9 while wielding a hammer.

He then robbed a 59-year-old man and made off with $300 in cash, according to a Lawrence Police Department offense report.

The next day, the Lawrence Police Department released several security photos of Stephens inside the gas station, asking the public to help identify him.

Stephens is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond, the booking logs indicate.

LPD said because of the charges pending against Stephens it would not release additional information on the incident.

