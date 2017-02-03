Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Feb. 7 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 01/17/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. B1645 for the purchase of one (1) rear load refuse truck for the Public Works Department, to Downing Sales and Service, in the amount of $102,698. This purchase is part of the 2017 CIP replacement schedule.

b) Award Bid No. B1646 for the purchase of one (1) roll off container truck for the Public Works Department, to Elliot Equipment Company, in the amount of $108,118. This purchase is part of the 2017 CIP replacement schedule.

c) Approve the purchase of one (1) Scorpion Automated Side Load Refuse truck for the Public Works Department from Chastang’s Bayou City Auto Car, in the amount of $242,019.05, utilizing the Houston-Galveston Area council cooperative purchasing contract. This purchase is part of the 2017 CIP replacement schedule.

d) Award Bid No. B1701 for the purchase of 11 2017 Ford Police Utility Interceptors, to Laird Noller Ford, in the amount of $297,479.00

e) Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engineering Services Agreement with Airport Development Group for the Design, Bidding, Administration, and Construction Engineering Services for Project No. PW1631, Construction of a Wildlife Fence at the Lawrence Municipal Airport, in an amount of $192,575.00.

f) Authorize the City Manager to execute Change Order No. 2 with SAK Construction, LLC for Project No. UT1508 – 2015 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation, increasing the construction contract by $71,436.50 and 102 days.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9326, establishing a multi-way stop at the intersection of 21st Street and Tennessee Street.

b) Ordinance No. 9327, establishing a 20 mph speed limit on East Glenn Drive between Harper Street and Maple Lane.

c) Ordinance No. 9328, amending the Building Code to require storm shelters for new K-12 educational and new critical emergency operations facilities.

d) Ordinance No. 9329, to amend the Existing Building code to require storm shelters for significantly expanded K-12 educational facilities.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7189, setting a hearing date of February 21, 2017 to hear the appeal initiated by Chris Black, agent of property owner, Sunrise Green, LLC regarding the alleged nuisance condition cited by staff on January 5, 2017, for the use of a wood-fired furnace located at 1501 Learnard Avenue.

• Authorize one Planning Commissioner to travel to New York City to attend the 2017 National Planning Conference.

• Accept vacation of utility easements and dedication of utility easements for Rooker Addition, associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-16-00373, located at 1217 Biltmore Dr. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services, LLC, for RP Lawrence LLC, property owner of record.

• Accept easements as shown on Final Plat, PF-16-00541 for Johnston Addition, a one-lot subdivision on approximately 1.5 acres located at 706 E 23rd Street. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services, LLC for Johnston Investment Company, LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00012, for seasonal garden sales at 2300 Louisiana Street from March 25, 2017 through June 30, 2017. Submitted by Kaw Valley Greenhouses, Inc. for 2300 Louisiana Co., LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve as “Signs of Community Interest” a request from the Lawrence Home Builders Association to place signs at various locations promoting their annual Lawrence Home Show from February 13 through February 20, 2017, with the condition that signs be placed on private properties with permission of the property owners.

• Receive Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center 2016 3rd Quarter Performance Report.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Mortgage Subordination Agreement for Michael W. Schmitz, 1634 Rose Lane.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Stephanie Botteron, 4110 West 13th Street.

Receive public comment of a general nature

Discuss commission items

Receive city manager’s report

Regular Agenda

• Conduct a public hearing regarding the unsafe structure (single-family detached house) located at 1305 New Jersey Street. Consider adopting Resolution No. 7183, declaring the structure located on the property to be unsafe and dangerous, and ordering the property owner to commence and complete substantial repairs to the structure or to remove the structure by March 3, 2017.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7183, declaring the structure located on the property at 1305 New Jersey Street to be dangerous or unsafe, and ordering the property owner to commence and complete substantial repairs to the structure or to remove the structure by March 3, 2017, if appropriate.

• Consider requiring Greyhound to enter into a right-of-way agreement and establish a monthly fee of $1,000 for the continued use of the City right-of-way.

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider approval of agreements and documents concerning the Santa Fe Station Project for the Depot located on east 7th Street.

Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute all necessary agreements with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) and Amtrak regarding the land transaction, lease arrangements, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) cost reimbursements, on the Santa Fe Station project and authorize the project to proceed to construction. Authorize the City Manager to execute all necessary documents to list the building on the historic register and apply for historic tax credits once the building transfer is complete, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting Resolution No. 7191, authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract with 360 Energy Engineers in the amount of $10,937,472, to complete energy efficiency projects at various city facilities, the Community Health Building, and the Lawrence Public Library, and authorizing the financing in the amount of $11,033,159 plus issuance costs for the projects. Consider authorizing the City Manager to enter into agreements with Douglas County and the Lawrence Public Library regarding their respective financial participation in the Community Health and Library projects.

Action: Adopt Resolution No. 7191, authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract with 360 Energy Engineers in the amount of $10,937,472, to complete energy efficiency projects at various city facilities, the Community Health Building, and the Lawrence Public Library, and authorizing the financing in the amount of $11,033,159 plus issuance costs for the projects. Consider authorizing the City Manager to enter into agreements with Douglas County and the Lawrence Public Library regarding their respective financial participation in the Community Health and Library projects, if appropriate.

• Receive the Federal Aviation Administration memorandum regarding the Parachute Landing Area Assessment and refer to the Aviation Advisory Board for review and recommendation.

Action: Receive memorandum and refer to the Aviation Advisory Board for review and recommendation, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session for a total of 80 minutes; the purposes of the executive sessions are (1) to consult for approximately 60 minutes with attorneys for the City about matters deemed privileged in the attorney-client relationship in order keep attorney-client matters confidential; and (2) to discuss for approximately 20 minutes non-elected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy of the non-elected personnel involved. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately 80 minutes, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

