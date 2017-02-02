Three sex crimes reported in Lawrence

Three sex crimes were reported in Lawrence between Wednesday and Thursday, Lawrence Police Department activity logs indicate.

The first was reported Wednesday at 11:01 a.m., the second was reported Wednesday at 3:29 p.m. and the third was reported Thursday at 12:08 a.m.

It is unclear where the reports were taken because the addresses for all three incidents are redacted in the activity logs.

As of Thursday morning no arrests in the jail’s booking logs match the reported incidents.

A fourth sex crime was reported Tuesday at 6:33 p.m., the logs indicate. Again the address was redacted and Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads declined to comment on the incident, noting the reported crime was still under investigation.

The four recently reported sex crimes come shortly after another group of sex crimes were reported in late January.

One sex crime was reported at 2:57 p.m. on Jan. 27, and a second was reported at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 28, police logs indicate. Addresses for both reported incidents are redacted.

Rhoads said both incidents remain under investigation, but declined to offer additional information. As of Thursday morning no arrests in the booking logs match the reports.

A third sex crime was reported 4:02 p.m. on Jan. 28; however, Rhoads said that report was related to a “previous sex crime call” but did not offer additional details.

Additional information was not immediately available.

