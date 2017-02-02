Official says Kansas will explore building new state prison

— Kansas corrections officials said Thursday that they are considering replacing the state's largest prison with a modern facility that would be safer and cheaper to maintain.

But some legislators quickly had questions after learning the Department of Corrections is contemplating having a private company build the prison in Lansing and lease it back to the state. Republican Sam Brownback's administration has argued in the past that it doesn't need lawmakers' prior approval for such agreements.

"This is a back door to privatization of our corrections agency," said state Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, the ranking Democrat on the Senate budget committee.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said in a statement that the state will solicit proposals from private companies to build the new prison. His announcement did not say how the state would finance the project, only that his department expects it to be "budget neutral" because the state would see efficiencies from operating a modern prison.

Department spokesman Todd Fertig later said a lease-purchase option is "one that we are exploring." Several legislators said Norwood was more definitive in his statements to them and suggested a lease could last between 25 and 40 years.

Norwood's announcement came out of the blue for many lawmakers, who are starting to tackle projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. The state's adult inmate population has slightly exceeded the prison system's capacity for at least a year; the Lansing prison has space for 2,405 male prisoners and had 2,366 as of Wednesday.

Fertig said the oldest part of the Lansing prison, dating to the 1860s will be mothballed but preserved, while other parts of the prison will be razed. He said plans are to keep all of the inmates within the state prison system while the project is ongoing.

The oldest part of the facility still has long rows of cells in tiers — rather than square pods of cells in modern prisons, so that all of the cells are harder to see and monitor at once. Repairs have become more costly, Fertig said, and building a new facility will allow the state to upgrade its security systems as well.

State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, a Leavenworth Republican whose district includes the prison, said the project also could increase the state's prison capacity, improve staffing and boost pay for some workers. Fitzgerald, who was briefed on the project several weeks ago, said inmates and prison workers "deserve a better facility."

"My understanding is that while we're going to gain efficiencies from this, nobody is going to be fired or lose their job," Fitzgerald said. "They've got that taken care of, and in fact, there's going to be some new jobs as part of the lease that are going to be better paid."

But Rebecca Proctor, executive director of the largest union for state employees, questioned whether the state could achieve significant savings without reducing the prison's staff.

"I'd really want to understand where all the purported efficiencies are coming from," Proctor said.

Kansas used bonds to finance the construction of its newest maximum-security prison outside El Dorado, requiring legislators' prior approval. The prison opened in 1991.

Fertig said a request for proposals for a new Lansing prison will be issued within the next month. The agency expects the project to take three years.

If the department leases the new prison, Fertig said, the workers will remain state employees. But House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, questioned whether the company owning the prison would give up oversight of its operations.

