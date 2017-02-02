Man arrested at Haskell Avenue strip mall accused of assault with a deadly weapon

A Lawrence man arrested early Thursday morning at an eastside strip mall is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Lamonz Patterson, 22, was booked into the Douglas County Jail at 3:29 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the jail's online booking logs. He was arrested at 1910 Haskell Ave.

Patterson's arrest bears a Lawrence Police Department incident number that matches a reported disturbance with weapons from early Thursday morning, LPD activity logs show. The disturbance was reported at 2:19 a.m. in the 1900 block of Haskell Avenue. Nine officers responded to the scene.

Patterson is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond pending a first appearance in court.

Additional information was not immediately available.

