Man arrested at Haskell Avenue strip mall accused of assault with a deadly weapon

A Lawrence man arrested early Thursday morning at an eastside strip mall is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.
Ryan Lamonz Patterson, 22, was booked into the Douglas County Jail at 3:29 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the jail's online booking logs. He was arrested at 1910 Haskell Ave.
Patterson's arrest bears a Lawrence Police Department incident number that matches a reported disturbance with weapons from early Thursday morning, LPD activity logs show. The disturbance was reported at 2:19 a.m. in the 1900 block of Haskell Avenue. Nine officers responded to the scene.
Patterson is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond pending a first appearance in court.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Bill McGovern 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Playerz Sports Bar should be shut down, way too many of these disturbances happening there. I think about all the students who are in that area every day getting on the bus.
Shelly Rodriguez 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
The article didn't say anything about Playerz!!!
Kristine Matlock 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Lots of calls come across the police scanner for incidents at Playerz and they very often include weapons.
Sign in to comment