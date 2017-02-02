Today's news

Man arrested at Haskell Avenue strip mall accused of assault with a deadly weapon

By Conrad Swanson

February 2, 2017

Advertisement

A Lawrence man arrested early Thursday morning at an eastside strip mall is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Lamonz Patterson, 22, was booked into the Douglas County Jail at 3:29 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the jail's online booking logs. He was arrested at 1910 Haskell Ave.

Patterson's arrest bears a Lawrence Police Department incident number that matches a reported disturbance with weapons from early Thursday morning, LPD activity logs show. The disturbance was reported at 2:19 a.m. in the 1900 block of Haskell Avenue. Nine officers responded to the scene.

Patterson is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond pending a first appearance in court.

Additional information was not immediately available.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Bill McGovern 8 hours, 1 minute ago

Playerz Sports Bar should be shut down, way too many of these disturbances happening there. I think about all the students who are in that area every day getting on the bus.

3

Shelly Rodriguez 6 hours, 56 minutes ago

The article didn't say anything about Playerz!!!

0

Kristine Matlock 6 hours, 8 minutes ago

Lots of calls come across the police scanner for incidents at Playerz and they very often include weapons.

2

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

LMH South Therapy Services 785-505-3720

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services