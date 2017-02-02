Lawrence woman, 18, accused of sexually abusing a child

A Lawrence woman is accused of sexually abusing a child in Lyon County.

Marcella Antoinette Langston, 18, was arrested in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Jail’s online booking logs.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said deputies arrested Langston on a warrant issued in Lyon County.

Langston has since been transferred to the Lyon County Jail, the logs indicate.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, Langston is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old between Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. She faces felony charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Langston is currently being held in the Lyon County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.