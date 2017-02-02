Today's news

Lawrence woman, 18, accused of sexually abusing a child

By Conrad Swanson

February 2, 2017, 11:16 a.m. Updated February 2, 2017, 11:59 a.m.

A Lawrence woman is accused of sexually abusing a child in Lyon County.

Marcella Antoinette Langston, 18, was arrested in Lawrence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Jail’s online booking logs.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said deputies arrested Langston on a warrant issued in Lyon County.

Langston has since been transferred to the Lyon County Jail, the logs indicate.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, Langston is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old between Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. She faces felony charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Langston is currently being held in the Lyon County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

