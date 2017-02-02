Kansas leaders want no change to lesser prairie chicken’s status

TOPEKA — Three top Kansas officials are asking the federal government not to list the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened or endangered species.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Department of Agriculture Secretary Jackie McClaskey made the request in a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.
The Hutchinson News reports the officials argue that relisting the species as threatened or endangered would hurt Kansas' economy and agricultural industry. They also said it would impede Kansas' right to control how its land is used.
The species was removed from the endangered species list in July 2016. Later that year, the service began to reassess the species' status after three environmental groups filed a new listing petition. That assessment is expected to be completed this summer.
Comments
Joe Blackford II 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Some years back, one afternoon while observing prairie chickens from a blind @ the Cimarron National Grasslands, we heard a Ford Excursion drive up. The tour guide/driver got out & cautioned his passengers to remain quiet, so as not to drive the chickens off their lek (booming ground). About 8 Swedes got out, each with camera gear costing in the $1000s. After the birds left, we spoke briefly. The 8 Swedes were only 1/2 of their group of birders. Their guide was from Denver, where they had flown in, & IF they didn't see prairie chickens in the morning, they were headed to Wray, CO, to see some on private land.
Greater Prairie Chicken Tours http://www.wraychamber.net/gpct2.php
We all were staying @ The El Rancho Motel, Elkhart. The next morning @ breakfast we met a large gathering of KS birders, also staying @ the motel. They, too, were headed out to the prairie chicken blinds, as 1/2 of their party had already left, hoping to beat the Swedes before sunrise.
Prairie chickens will abandon a lek when human visitation exceeds their tolerance. Now imagine some itinerant oil well drillers wandering over the shortgrass prairies, returning to the same well sites & quietly drilling wells. Gotcha! That's not what happens. They permanently expunge a lek which could lead to tourism $$$$ long past the point we're using petroleum as a primary fuel.
IMHO, prairie chickens are not intolerant of actual agricultural operations. It just so happens that the oil well exploration is a major source of $$$ for these favored Brownback LLCs.
