Kansas collected $24M more in taxes than expected in January

TOPEKA — Kansas is reporting that it collected $24 million more in taxes than it anticipated in January as the Legislature wrestles with closing a shortfall in the current budget.
The state Department of Revenue's report Wednesday was good news for lawmakers. It is the third consecutive month that tax collections have exceeded expectations.
The department said Kansas collected $544 million in taxes last month. The figure is 4.6 percent higher than the $520 million anticipated.
The revenue report came as a Senate committee reviewed budget-balancing proposals. Kansas still faces a budget gap of about $320 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30.
The development suggests that a new, more pessimistic fiscal forecast issued in November could be close to the mark. The state previously missed its revenue targets regularly.
Comments
Tracy Rogers 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
If you continually lower the bar, eventually anyone will be able to step over it.
Richard Heckler 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Conservatives are back in the white house and we know what can happen because Reagan/Bush set the pace. Gov Brownback is an extension of Washington DC.
Market value on housing will one day take a big hit due to another big conservative financial scandal that will send the economy tumbling own and jobs will go up in smoke. It is all in writing and documented.
Grab your wallets. Some home owners will be forced to walk away as well as seek assistance to keep food on the table. Some will be able to weather the storm with the help of Social Security Insurance and Medicare Insurance. WE KNOW that the Reagan/Bush home loan scandal documented this so well when so many people lost their retirement programs AND THEIR JOBS.
Somehow financial executives will be awarding themselves big bonus packages ....again all documented.
THE CONSERVATIVE .5% ARE OUT TO MAKE ALL HARD WORKING CITIZENS WORTH LESS MONEY.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
What would the Liberal human do without someone parasitically confiscating other peoples money?
What would you do RH? What would you do without the vampires in government sucking the blood out of the working folk?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 51 minutes ago
Still not enough to cover his shortfalls. They lowered the bar, and Jan. is the month when people who pay sales tax quarterly pay in, so of course there is more money than in December. But is there enough to pay the bills?
Greg Cooper 34 minutes ago
Hey, I got it: let's just give the legislature a ribbon of participation, like the kids' soccer teams. Then they will really not have any bars to raise!
