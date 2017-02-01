In budget talks, senators not pleased with Brownback’s plans for K-12, KPERS

— Republicans and Democrats alike on the Senate budget committee said Wednesday that they are uncomfortable with significant parts of Gov. Sam Brownback's plan for balancing the current fiscal year's budget, including his plan to delay payments to public school districts and reduce contributions into the state pension plan.

"Those are kind of the things we need to stop doing," committee chairwoman Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, said after a hearing on the plan Wednesday.

Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, the ranking Democrat on the panel, said there is hardly anything in the governor's balancing plan that she's willing to accept .

"I think you have to scrap pretty much everything but the borrowing of investment money over at KPERS," she said.

That was a reference to Brownback's proposal to sell off $362 million from state idle funds that are invested in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System fund. That includes about $45 million in accrued earnings on those investments. The remaining $317 million would be a loan that the state would have to pay back over seven years.

Wednesday's hearing began amid some good budget news because the Kansas Department of Revenue reported Wednesday morning that state tax collections in January came in $24 million above official estimates.

But that reduced only slightly the size of the budget hole lawmakers now must fill to roughly $320 million, the difference between how much the state has budgeted to spend this year and how much revenue it actually expects to receive.

Still, Kelly said that means that if revenues continue meeting or exceeding estimates through June 30, the plan for liquidating idle funds held at KPERS could be enough to get the state through this fiscal year without budget cuts or any of the other things Brownback has proposed.

Among those would be to "permanently delay" a $75 million payment to public schools, which involves making that payment in early July, after the new fiscal year begins, instead of in June when it is actually due.

Budget director Shawn Sullivan noted that the state has done that routinely for about the last 15 years, and the amount currently rolled over from one year to the next is currently about $200 million. Brownback's proposal would raise that to about $275 million.

Under a law that the Legislature passed years ago to accommodate that practice, school districts are allowed to effectively "back-date" the payment by recording it on their books as having been received in the fiscal year when it was due, even though it was actually received the following year.

Another of Brownback's proposals is to not repay a $92 million quarterly payment into the KPERS fund that was delayed in 2016 and also to cancel one quarterly payment into the fund each of the next two years.

Budget officials say that would save the state $85.9 million this fiscal year. But KPERS officials say the long-term impact of the whole plan would be to add $1.3 billion onto the system's unfunded liability, which currently stands at around $8.5 billion.

In his State of the State address in January, Brownback urged lawmakers to deliver a budget-balancing bill to his desk by the end of that month. But Wednesday, Feb. 1, was the day the Senate Ways and Means Committee formally started working on the bill. The House Appropriations Committee is expected to start working on the bill next week.

"It's pretty hard to do that when we can't get good numbers out of his administration," McGinn said. "As you know, the House hasn't started, but I think you're going to start seeing some activity as early as tomorrow (Thursday), and I think we'll start seeing (a bill) by next week."

