Wichita man sentenced in sex assault of runaway girls

Wichita — A Wichita man who was convicted of sexually assaulting two runaway girls in 2015 has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 40-year-old Jordan Lewis was sentenced Dec. 21 in Sedgwick County District Court. He was found guilty on several charges, including aggravated indecent liberties with a child and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Lewis offered a ride in November 2015 to two teenage girls who’d run away from a group home before he pulled a gun on them. Prosecutors say he drove the girls to a house, where he and another man sexually assaulted them.

Court records show 54-year-old Roderick Martin is also charged in the case. His trial on aggravated human trafficking and rape charges is set for February.

