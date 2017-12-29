Lawrence City Commission meeting canceled

There will be no Lawrence City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Typically, the commission meets the first three Tuesdays of the month. The commission will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, during which commissioner elect Jennifer Ananda will be seated and commissioners will elect the next mayor and vice mayor.

