Lawrence City Commission meeting canceled

By Rochelle Valverde

December 29, 2017

There will be no Lawrence City Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Typically, the commission meets the first three Tuesdays of the month. The commission will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, during which commissioner elect Jennifer Ananda will be seated and commissioners will elect the next mayor and vice mayor.

