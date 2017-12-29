Lawrence Applebee’s manager reports after-hours armed robbery

Lawrence police are investigating after the manager at Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar reported being robbed by a man with a knife after closing time.

Officers were called to the business, 2520 Iowa St., shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to radio traffic, the manager told officers the suspect was a white male wearing a black leather jacket with a white hoodie underneath and he was armed with a pocket knife.

The suspect allegedly took money from the manager, then left through a rear door.

A police dog searched the area but was unable to locate the suspect.

The manager did not report any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

