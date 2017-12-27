Wichita police: Man injured while firing at officers

Wichita — Authorities say a man is wounded after firing at Wichita police during a pursuit.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a tweet that it’s not clear if the man shot himself Wednesday or if it was an officer-involved shooting. Ramsay said no officers were hit.
The man’s name and condition weren’t immediately released. Ramsay said only that the man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
