Wichita police: Man injured while firing at officers

By Associated Press

December 27, 2017

Wichita — Authorities say a man is wounded after firing at Wichita police during a pursuit.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a tweet that it’s not clear if the man shot himself Wednesday or if it was an officer-involved shooting. Ramsay said no officers were hit.

The man’s name and condition weren’t immediately released. Ramsay said only that the man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

