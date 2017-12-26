Road repair plans for 2018 include 23rd Street, Ninth Street and others

The city of Lawrence has released its 2018 road maintenance plan, and the coming year will bring repairs and reconstruction projects to roadways throughout the city.

Large projects include reconstruction of Kasold Drive, Ninth Street and Queens Road, as well as maintenance to smaller residential roadways.

The city released its road maintenance plan earlier this month, which is accompanied by an update on the overall condition of Lawrence streets. The 2017 average Pavement Condition Index is 74.30, which is up only slightly from last year’s measurement of 73.97.

As part of the 2018 budget, the City Commission approved approximately $2.99 million for the city’s contracted street maintenance program, which includes work such as crack sealing, patching, repaving, and curb and gutter repair. The amount of money budgeted for contracted street maintenance has been on the decline in recent years, though city leaders say that more money is being spent on large-scale street reconstruction projects.

The major reconstruction projects scheduled for 2018 are as follows:

• Kasold Drive reconstruction from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway

• 23rd Street geometric improvements, involving a center turn lane, from Louisiana Street to Massachusetts Street

• 23rd Street mill and overlay from Iowa Street to Naismith Drive and Massachusetts Street to Learnard Avenue

• Ninth Street reconstruction from New Hampshire Street to Pennsylvania Street

• 19th Street reconstruction from Iowa Street to Naismith Drive

• Queens Road reconstruction from Sixth Street to north of Wakarusa Drive

• Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive intersection roundabout (continuation from 2017)

Some of the street maintenance projects planned for next year are as follows, and a map of all the projects is available on the city’s website:

• Peterson Road from Kasold Drive to Iowa Street: mill and overlay and curb repair

• Clinton Parkway from Wakarusa Drive to Kasold Drive: mill and overlay, curb repair and concrete rehab

• Barker Avenue: microsurface

• East 15th Street: concrete rehab and mill and overlay

• East 23rd Street: internal street maintenance and crack seal

