Lawrence City Commission to convene for year-end payments

The Lawrence City Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday morning to make year-end payments.

The agenda for the meeting is available on the city’s website.

The commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

