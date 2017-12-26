Today's news

Lawrence City Commission to convene for year-end payments

By Rochelle Valverde

December 26, 2017

The Lawrence City Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday morning to make year-end payments.

The agenda for the meeting is available on the city’s website.

The commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

