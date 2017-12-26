Lawrence City Commission to convene for year-end payments

The Lawrence City Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday morning to make year-end payments.
The agenda for the meeting is available on the city’s website.
The commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment