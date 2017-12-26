Weather Service says half-inch of snow falls on Lawrence, and don’t expect it to melt anytime soon

With temperatures predicted to warm to near freezing only one day in the next week, the about half-inch of snow that fell Tuesday morning in the area isn’t going anywhere soon unless blown by the Kansas wind.

Emily Heller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said there were only a few lingering flurries early Tuesday afternoon in northeast Kansas, but they wouldn’t add to the about half-inch of snow that fell throughout the area in the morning. That snow wasn’t going to melt with the high Tuesday of 12 degrees and a predicted high Wednesday of 17 degrees. Overnight lows are predicted to be minus 2 Tuesday with a windchill of minus 5 to minus 15 degrees, she said.

Temperatures will only fall to about 15 degrees Wednesday, heralding a slight and short warming trend, Heller said.

“It will warm up to about freezing on Thursday,” she said. “That will be the warmest day of the week. It should get up to the high 20s on Friday.”

The frigid cold will return for the weekend, Heller said. Daytime highs will once again top out in mid-teens with the overnight low of minus 1 forecast for New Year’s Eve, she said. There is also a chance of snow again Saturday and early Sunday, she said.

“There’s a 30 percent chance,” she said. “If we get it, there will probably be a little more accumulation than we saw today.”

