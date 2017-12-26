Archive for Tuesday, December 26, 2017

1-vehicle crash kills 4 people on I-70

By Associated Press

December 26, 2017

Abilene — Four people are dead after a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas.

The accident was reported just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County, near Abilene. Names of the victims have not been released.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, but snow was falling Tuesday morning, causing slick roadways in many parts of the state.

Gardner says several vehicles have slid off of roads and highways because of the slick conditions, but no other fatal wrecks were reported.

Comments

