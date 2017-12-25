Topeka Zoo welcomes 2 aging Malayan sun bears

— The Topeka Zoo is the new home of an aging bear couple named HoHo and Cupcake.

The zoo welcomed the two Malayan sun bears last week. But they will be under quarantine for 30 days and construction might prevent them from being on display for a few months.

HoHo, a male, and Cupcake, a female, are both 28. The city says they’ll live in a space formerly occupied by Tiffany the gorilla, who died last August.

The city said in a news release Thursday the two bears have lived together since they were about 2.

Topeka officials didn’t say where the bears came from but The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that social media posts indicated the bears came from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

