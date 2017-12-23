Archive for Saturday, December 23, 2017

City to collect Christmas trees for recycling

By Staff Report

December 23, 2017

The city will pick up Christmas trees following the holiday.

During the first week in January, the solid waste division will collect Christmas trees from residents' curbs, according to a press release from the city of Lawrence.

Residents may place live-cut trees at the curb or alley by 6 a.m. on their collection service day. Artificial items including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands must be removed. Trees will be used for wildlife habitat.

