City to alter trash collection for holidays

The city's schedule for trash, recycling and yard waste collection will be altered for the holidays.

There will be no solid waste collection services on Dec. 25 and on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the city of Lawrence. During these two holiday weeks, all residential trash, recycling and yard waste collection routes will be delayed by one day.

