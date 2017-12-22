Woman sues Kansas State over co-worker’s alleged sexual harassment

MANHATTAN — A former Kansas State worker says in a federal lawsuit that the university didn't adequately respond to her complaints of sexual harassment by a co-worker.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Paulette Arnold says she was harassed for nearly three years while working in the Information Systems Office. She says the systems coordinator, Kevin Yaussi, sent sexually explicit emails, inappropriately touched her and left her inappropriate gifts.

Arnold says she and another worker reported Yaussi's behavior to their supervisor.

The Kansas City Star reports the university determined Yaussi had harassed Arnold but only ordered him not to interact with her except for work. He was given a written warning and a recommendation to complete training on sexual harassment and workplace professionalism.

A Kansas State University spokesperson said the university doesn't discuss pending litigation.

