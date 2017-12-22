October KU residence hall rape investigation closed without charges

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file charges in an October case in which two University of Kansas students allegedly raped the same woman in her dorm room.

Prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against the two men, according to the KU police department’s online crime reports for the incidents, which were updated this week with the new case status.

The men were jailed Oct. 21 after a female KU student reported that two acquaintances raped her in her room at Downs Hall, 1517 W. 18th St., at different times earlier that morning, a Saturday. Allegations were that the men had sex with someone who was too intoxicated to give consent, according to initial KU crime report entries.

The men, both 19, were released from jail the following Monday morning without being charged. At that time the office of District Attorney Charles Branson had requested additional investigation from law enforcement.

