K-State hiring consultants to help boost enrollment

Manhattan — Kansas State is hiring consultants to help it reverse declining enrollment.

The university said Tuesday it will pay Huron Consulting Services $550,000 to help the school reconsider its enrollment plan. Spokeswoman Jennifer Tidball says the national consulting firm’s contract is for 16 weeks.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the effort will begin early next year. The project will be led by Provost April Mason and Vice President for Student Life Pat Bosco.

In October, the Kansas Board of Regents announced that Kansas State recorded the largest percentage drop in enrollment this fall of the state’s six regents universities.

The university in Manhattan had 22,796 students this fall, a drop of 984, or 4.14 percent, from the previous fall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.