County Commission approves placement of internet broadband equipment on northwest Douglas County tower

Douglas County commissioners approved a permit revision for a telecommunications tower west of Lecompton after receiving assurances the requested changes would not interfere with the county’s emergency management communications equipment located on the structure.

The county’s emergency management communications equipment has been the only tenant on the tower since it was constructed in 2013 at 249 North 2100 Road. The tower’s owner, Topeka-based Hayden Tower, was requesting a revision to its site plan and conditional use permit to allow a second tenant to lease space on the tower, which is about five miles west of Lecompton and four miles north of Interstate 70.

David Blaha, of Hayden Tower, said KwiKom Communications, of Iola, planned to place equipment on the tower that would allow it to provide internet broadband service in northwest Douglas County. The tower was designed to accommodate multiple tenants to help prevent the proliferation of towers, he said.

The approved conditional use permit revision prevents KwiKom from interfering with the county’s emergency management equipment, electrical system or service shed. Blaha said the county would remain the lead tenant on the tower, and KwiKom would have to remove its equipment should there be an unresolved problem.

Blaha said broadband providers that lease space from Hayden report they can provide line-of-sight service for three to eight miles from the company's towers. He noted the North 2100 Road tower was built on a site that provided extensive reach in the Kansas River Valley with the awareness it would be home to emergency management equipment.

