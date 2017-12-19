Lawrence attorney chosen to become CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas

A Lawrence attorney will soon become the next president and CEO of Kansas’ largest health insurance company.

Matt All will take over as president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas on April 1, the Topeka-based insurance company announced on Tuesday.

All will replace Andrew C. Corbin, who will retire after 41 years with the Blue Cross Blue Shield system, including the last 10 years as president and CEO of the Kansas company.

All, 46, currently serves as executive vice president and general counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. He’s been with the insurer since 2006.

All is a University of Kansas graduate who continues to live in Lawrence. He will become just the eighth president and CEO in the 75-year history of the company.

"The seven people who have held this position before me have set a high standard that I am committed to carrying forward with the assistance of our 1,600 employees,” All said in a press release.

In addition to practicing law with the Lawrence firm Stevens & Brand, All previously served as an assistant insurance commissioner and as chief counsel in Gov. Kathleen Sebelius’ administration. He also is currently a lecturer at the KU School of Law.

The territory for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas encompasses all of the state, except for Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

