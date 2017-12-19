Kansas driver’s license system experiences brief outage

— The state of Kansas was briefly unable to issue driver's licenses or state ID cards Tuesday when a computer system malfunction struck Department of Revenue offices statewide.

Agency spokeswoman Rachel Whitten said the malfunction, which prevented temporary paper credentials from printing, started early Tuesday morning but was resolved around 1:30 p.m. She was not able to estimate how many customers were affected by the outage.

Whitten also said the malfunction was not related to the installation of a new computer system, known as KanLicense, which is nearly five years past due and has cost $4 million more than expected. That system is currently scheduled to go online early next year.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and know how frustrating it is when things are not working correctly,” Kansas Director of Vehicles David Harper said in a statement the agency released Tuesday morning.

