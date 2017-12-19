Justice Department may facilitate forum in Topeka in wake of fatal police shooting

TOPEKA — The U.S. Department of Justice may facilitate a public forum next month in Topeka to hear concerns from residents about the fatal police shooting of Dominique White.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield told the Topeka Capital-Journal that a Justice Department representative tentatively would moderate the discussion. The Justice Department declined comment.

Mayor Larry Wolgast says he supports the idea of the Justice Department assisting with a forum. City officials have been criticized for their response to White's death, but Wolgast says the city council has listened to the views of the public.

White was shot near a park in September. The two officers involved have not been identified. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is reviewing the case.

