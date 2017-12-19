Douglas County Commission to consider communications tower site plan revision

The Douglas County Commission will meet with a short agenda Wednesday that includes only a site plan revision for a telecommunications tower at 324 North 2100 Road.
The county does not own the tower, but Douglas County Emergency Management is currently the only entity with equipment on the 300-foot-tall structure. The site plan revision would allow tower owner Hyden Tower/HPB Properties LLC to lease tower space to KwiKom, an Iola-based provider of internet services.
The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. The complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.
