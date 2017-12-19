Baldwin City Council takes no action on new home incentive proposal

Councilman Tony Brown told the Baldwin City Council at its meeting Tuesday that more study was needed before a proposed new home incentive package could be considered.

At a meeting earlier this month, Ken Hayes, representing the Baldwin City Economic Development Corporation, asked to consider an incentive package for new home construction. The incentives would include a five-year, 75-percent reduction in the fees the city charges new home construction to connect to the city’s water, sewer and electrical systems, as well as the same percentage reduction in building permit fees.

That package is more aggressive than the incentives Baldwin City has offered since 2012. To stimulate new home construction, the City Council has annually for the last five years forgiven half the fees charged for water, sewer and electrical connections to new construction, and it has also halved the fee for city building permits.

Brown said the City Council’s utility committee, on which he sits, discussed the EDC proposal, but agreed it could make no recommendation because the city’s costs for utility connections and permits were not known. It would not be prudent to ask other city taxpayers and utility customers to subsidize incentives given to developers, he said.

Many fees, including utility connection fees, had not been changed in years because that would require city staff to undertake the time-consuming task of writing an ordinance to change them, Brown said. He proposed a staff review of all fees. Once that was done, he said, a complete fee schedule could be presented to the City Council for approval. The fee schedule then could be updated and approved annually, which would help keep fees in line with city costs, he said.

Noting that it would take several months to complete such a review, Councilwoman Kathy Gerstner suggested the City Council maintain the status quo on new home incentives by approving the 50 percent fee reduction for another year.

Any formal action on the incentive program will be considered by a new City Council. Tuesday was the last meeting for Gerstner and Councilwoman Christi Darnell. Brian Cramer and Susan Pitts, who were elected in November, will be sworn into office at the Jan. 8 City Council meeting.

