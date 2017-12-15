Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Dec. 19 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 12/12/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

Affordable Housing Advisory Board meeting of 11/13/17

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting of 11/14/17

Transportation Commission meetings 11/06/17 and 11/17/17

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Approve Change Order No.1 for Project No. PW1705 – 2017 Milling, Patch, Overlay, and Concrete Maintenance Program, to Sunflower Paving Inc., in the total amount of $180,000.

b) Award Bid No. 1760, Project No. PW1716 – Construction Services for structural repairs to the Riverfront Parking Garage (CIP No. PW17B10), to Tarlton Corporation, in an amount of $196,000. Approve an amendment to the 2017 CIP parking garage assessments and maintenance project PW17B10 in the amount of $46,000.00.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9431, authorizing the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds, in the amount of $5,000,000, for the purpose of accessing a sales tax exemption certificate for the Boys and Girls Club Center for Great Futures Project.

• Accept dedication of easements and rights-of-way associated with Final Plat, PF-17-00640, for Fairfield Farms East Addition No. 6, located in the 2700 Block of Chasehire Drive, SE of the intersection of O’Connell Road and E. 25th Terrace. Submitted by CFS Engineers, for Fairfield Farms 3 LLC, property owner of record.

• Accept dedication of easements associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00397, for 1208 and 1218 Mississippi Street. Submitted by TreanorHL, for Classical Development LLC, property owner of record.



• Approve request to rezone, Z-17-00534, approximately 8.745 acres, from IG (General Industrial) District to IL (Limited Industrial) District, located northwest of the intersection of 31st Street and Haskell Lane, 800 E. 30th Street, 3035 Haskell Lane, 930 E. 30th Street, and 2910 Haskell Lane. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Stanley R. and Lois J. Zaremba Trustee, Zaroco Inc, and Glen Hunter LLC, property owners of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9426, rezoning (Z-17-00534) approximately 8.745 acres, from IG (General Industrial) District to IL (Limited Industrial) District, located northwest of the intersection of 31st Street and Haskell Lane, 800 E. 30th Street, 3035 Haskell Lane, 930 E. 30th Street, and 2910 Haskell Lane. (PC Item No. 2; approved 10-0 on 11/15/17)

• Authorize the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 6 with PEC, for final design plans of the pedestrian bicycle tunnel at the intersection of 19th Street and Iowa Street (Project No. PW1535), in an amount of $118,000.

• Concur with the recommendation of the Transportation Commission to deny the request for no parking for one side of the street on Goodell Court (TC item #6; denied 9-0 on 12/4/17).

• Approve recommendations from the Transient Guest Tax Grant Program Advisory board for the 2018 Transient Guest Tax Grants.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign the Loan Modification Agreement for Crag Nowatzke, 838 Oak Street.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct public hearing to consider a request for a vacation of utility easements in Fairfield Farms East, Addition No. 1. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Conduct public hearing. Approve request for a vacation of utility easements in Fairfield Farms East, Addition No. 1, if appropriate.

• Conduct public hearing for Plastikon Healthcare, LLC Catalyst incentive package to accommodate an expansion and consider the following items related to the request. Staff Memo & Attachments

a) Consider adopting Resolution No. 7233, making certain findings of fact, as required by K.S.A. 79-251, as amended, with respect to a partial property tax exemption to be granted to Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, for certain real and personal property.

b) Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9430, exempting a portion of ad valorem property taxation for a new addition for Plastikon Healthcare, LLC, for economic development purposes.

Action: Conduct public hearing and approve Catalyst Program incentive package. Adopt Resolution No. 7233, and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9430, if appropriate.

• Receive final report for accounts receivable.

Action: Receive report and direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider approving recommendation to cease accepting Utility bill payments made through grocery store drop boxes, effective February 16, 2018. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Approve recommendation to cease accepting Utility bill payments made through grocery store drop boxes, effective February 16, 2018, if appropriate.

• Consider approving the 2018 City of Lawrence Legislative Priority Statement. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Approve the 2018 City of Lawrence Legislative Priority Statement, if appropriate.

