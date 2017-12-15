Infant hurt in head-on wreck in Jefferson County

A 2-month-old baby was injured in a wreck Thursday in Jefferson County.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 about 2 miles east of the U.S. 24 and U.S. 59 junction, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Subaru Legacy driven by a 24-year-old Topeka man was westbound when it crossed the center line and hit head-on an eastbound Kia Rio that the infant was riding in, according to the report.

The infant, a girl who was properly restrained, was taken to a Topeka hospital, along with a 20-year-old woman who also was riding in the car, according to the report. The woman and infant are residents of Perry. The 21-year-old Lawrence man driving their car was not hurt.

The driver of the Subaru also was not hurt, according to the report.

Everyone involved was buckled up, according to the report.

More information about the crash, including how badly the woman and infant were hurt, was not immediately available.

