Missouri man convicted of killing Shawnee gun store owner

OLATHE — A third man has been convicted in the killing of a suburban Kansas City gun shop owner during an attempted robbery.

The trial for 22-year-old Nicquan Midgyett, of Kansas City, Mo., was underway when he pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. Sentencing is set for March 8.

Gunfire erupted during the January 2015 attempt to rob a Shawnee, Kan., gun store called She's a Pistol, which catered to women. Forty-four-year-old Jon Bieker was killed and three would-be robbers, including Midgyett, were wounded.

Two other defendants, Hakeem Malik and Londro Emanuel Patterson, have been sentenced to life in prison. A mistrial was declared last month in the case of the fourth defendant, De'Anthony Wiley.

