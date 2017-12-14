Lawrence school board calls special meeting to approve legislative priorities, discuss superintendent applicants

The Lawrence school board has scheduled a special meeting Monday to approve its 2018 legislative priorities and to discuss other matters in executive session, including applicants for the district's open superintendent position.

In a news release Thursday, the board said it would conduct an executive session on a "student related matter" — no further details were provided — and, with consultant Ray and Associates, would review applicants for the superintendent job. Executive sessions are not open to the public.

In October, as the Journal-World reported, board members decided to advertise a superintendent salary range of $215,000 to $220,000, plus competitive benefits, after viewing data from similarly sized districts in Kansas and nationwide.

The district closed the applications in late November and has said it would announce a new superintendent by February 2018.

Anna Stubblefield, a former assistant superintendent in the Lawrence district, has been serving as interim superintendent since July 1, when former Superintendent Kyle Hayden transferred to his current position as the district’s chief operations officer, after serving less than a year as superintendent.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

