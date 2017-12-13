Today's news

Turkeys, hams and volunteers needed for Lawrence’s annual Community Christmas Dinner

Lawrence's annual Community Christmas Dinner is pictured Dec. 25, 2015 at First United Methodist Church, 946 Vermont St.

Photo by Mike Yoder. Enlarge photo.

Lawrence's annual Community Christmas Dinner is pictured Dec. 25, 2015 at First United Methodist Church, 946 Vermont St.

By Staff Report

December 13, 2017

Organizers of Lawrence's annual Community Christmas Dinner are seeking donations of food and volunteer time for the Dec. 25 event.

The 24th annual dinner, which is free and open to the public, will take place at First United Methodist Church, 946 Vermont St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals can also be delivered to people who are unable to attend; deliveries can be arranged by calling 785-841-1516 after 6 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Organizers say 55 turkeys and 40 hams are needed. These donations should be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the church.

If you are interested in donating a turkey or ham or in volunteering, call Deb Engstrom at 785-218-9347 or email her at deb5550@att.net.

Basic volunteer needs include the following:

• 6 a.m. — set up and begin cooking.

• 10 a.m. — begin to set up serving lines.

• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — serve meal in dining room.

• 11 a.m. — begin preparing carryout meals.

• Drivers arrive at 11:15 a.m.; delivery begins soon after.

• Cleanup begins at 2 p.m.

