Today's news

Laminator in middle school library leads to evacuation of choir concert

By Staff Report

December 13, 2017, 9:45 a.m. Updated December 13, 2017, 10:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Liberty Memorial Central Middle School evacuated a crowd attending a choir concert Tuesday evening and alerted firefighters after a burning smell was detected.

Firefighters at the scene, 1400 Massachusetts St., determined that the cause of the odor was not a fire but a laminating machine in the library media center, according to a news release from the Lawrence school district.

Everyone was then allowed to return to the building.

The district did not have an estimate of how many people were in attendance.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.70 wings · All day.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail