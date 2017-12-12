Mobile home fire displaces family in eastern Lawrence, fatally injures dog

A fire Tuesday in eastern Lawrence displaced a family and fatally injured their pet.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before noon at a mobile home at 1908 E. 19th St., according to a news release from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

When firefighters arrived, the family had already left the home. The fire was contained about an hour later. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home, according to the news release, but one of them later died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The Douglas County Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, and the Lawrence Humane Society is helping with the surviving dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage estimates were not available Tuesday evening.

