Lawrence man pleads not guilty to sex crimes against child over period of years

Defendant Andrew Tribble turns to be escorted from the courtroom following a hearing with Judge Sally Pokorny in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Tribble is charged with twelve counts of felony rape and other sex crimes, which he has pled not guilty to. A trial has been set for April. At right is Tribble's attorney Michael Clarke.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Defendant Andrew Tribble turns to be escorted from the courtroom following a hearing with Judge Sally Pokorny in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Tribble is charged with twelve counts of felony rape and other sex crimes, which he has pled not guilty to. A trial has been set for April. At right is Tribble's attorney Michael Clarke.

By Sara Shepherd

December 12, 2017

A Lawrence man accused of sexually assaulting a girl for more than six years has pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

Andrew L. Tribble, 40, appeared Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, where he waived his preliminary hearing and, through his appointed attorney Michael Clarke, entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

Defendant Andrew L. Tribble stands before Judge Sally Pokorny alongside his attorney Michael Clarke during a hearing Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Douglas County District Court. Tribble is charged with 12 counts of sex crimes against a girl over a period of years.

Photo by Nick Krug

Defendant Andrew L. Tribble stands before Judge Sally Pokorny alongside his attorney Michael Clarke during a hearing Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Douglas County District Court. Tribble is charged with 12 counts of sex crimes against a girl over a period of years.

Judge Sally Pokorny scheduled a jury trial for the case for April 23.

Tribble was arrested in August and charged with rape and other sex crimes — 12 felony counts in all — against the girl, who is now 16. According to the charges, the alleged crimes occurred over the past six and a half years, starting when the girl was 10.

Pokorny previously denied the Journal-World’s request for the affidavit prepared by police in support of Tribble’s arrest. She said details in the document were “sordid” and distressing, and that releasing it would jeopardize the well-being of the victim.

Tribble remains jailed on $300,000 bond.

