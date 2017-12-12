Free fitness demonstration classes on deck

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering several free demonstrations of fitness classes.

According to an LPRD news release:

• Buti Yoga is a blend of power yoga and cardio movement that strengthens abs and tones the body. It will be held 6-7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, and 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

• Pilates Fusion is a Pilates-based workout that focuses on core strength, flexibility and balance through fluid movements. A demo will be held from 10-10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Community Building. Participants should bring a yoga mat.

• Cycling – Pedal Pushers is a cycling class ideal for beginners and current cyclists. A demo will be held 11-11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Community Building.

No preregistration is required, though classes will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and equipment may limit some classes.

For more information, contact Jo Ellis, LPRD recreation instruction supervisor, at 785-330-7355.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.