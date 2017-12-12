Former KU student sentenced to probation for misdemeanor sexual battery in dorm

A former University of Kansas student has been sentenced to a weekend in jail and a year of probation for groping a friend who was in bed with him in his dorm room.

Hanbit J. Chang, 20, must also register as a sex offender for the next 15 years for his conviction of one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor.

“This is a sad situation,” Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny said, before announcing Chang’s sentence on Tuesday.

“This is an incident that’s going to affect both of you for the rest of your lives.”

In addition to his sentence of probation and a weekend in jail, Chang’s sex offender registry will be known to the public and will affect his employment and other opportunities, Pokorny said.

“He’s definitely been marked by this,” she said.

So has the victim, the judge said.

“The worst thing you can lose in this life is trust of other human beings,” Pokorny said. “That is a terrible thing to lose.”

The case stemmed from a Sept. 3, 2016, incident in Chang’s room in Oliver Hall on the KU campus.

The victim, then 19, reported it to KU police four months later, and Chang was charged March 6 of this year. A jury of six found him guilty on Nov. 28.

The woman had come to KU from out of state to visit Chang and other close friends of hers from the same high school. After drinking with friends at another KU dorm, she went to Chang’s room, where she said she fell asleep in bed with him and was awoken when he groped her breast.

The woman said she did not say anything and pretended to be asleep, then when Chang put his hand in her pants she rolled over to stop him from going further. He stopped and she left, went to her girlfriends’ room upstairs and reported the incident to KU’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access later that morning.

At Chang’s sentencing, the victim read a prepared statement.

She said many happy memories of a friend she’d hoped to have the rest of her life were now “tainted because of his careless actions.” She said she did not expect that from him and that if she did she wouldn’t have stayed in his room.

The woman said the incident was difficult to deal with and that she wanted Chang to serve three weeks in jail.

“I want him to feel the isolation that I felt,” she said.

Then, to Chang, she said, “I don’t hate you, and I forgive you. You have to be accountable for your actions, and I sincerely hope that I’m your first and last victim.”

Chang’s attorney, John Frydman, said letters in support of Chang showed such an action was out of character.

“He’s a young, inexperienced man who misjudged the situation. It was wrong, and he’s apologized for his actions,” Frydman said.

“He had nothing but remorse and regret from the moment she left his room ... the lessons from his actions have been learned.”

In arguing for probation with no jail time, Frydman said Chang already had been sanctioned by KU.

The university put Chang on probation through the end of this semester; ordered him to take an alcohol course and attend six sessions of a sexual violence accountability course; and ordered him to have no contact with the victim, Frydman said. He said Chang chose to leave the university but planned to go back this spring.

Also, Frydman said, sex offender registration means Chang will have the designation on his driver’s license, his computer use will be monitored, his travel will be questioned, he will be required to check in multiple times per year, and his housing, employment and possibly graduate school opportunities will be affected.

“Into his 35th year of life he’s going to be on the sexual offender registration,” Frydman said.

At his sentencing, Chang briefly addressed the victim.

“I am truly sorry for what happened; you were my best friend,” he said. “I’m sorry for breaking that trust. I’m sorry for breaking that friendship.”

