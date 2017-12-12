Have you seen this man? Lawrence kitchen store catches cash-register thief on camera

A downtown Lawrence kitchen store is hoping clear surveillance video of a man swiping cash from its register in the middle of the afternoon will help catch the thief.

After seeing the video from Delaney and Loew Kitchenalia, 732 Massachusetts St., on social media or television news, owners of other retail stores in Atchison, Louisburg and Topeka have called Delaney and Loew saying they think the same man recently stole from their stores in the same fashion, or tried to, said Katie Moore, who owns Delaney and Loew with her husband, Brad Moore.

About 2:15 p.m. Sunday at Delaney and Loew, a customer asked the clerk to get him a box, Katie Moore said. But while the clerk stepped away the man walked behind the counter, opened the register, pocketed all the bills but the $1 bills and left.

The clerk, doing mainly credit transactions, didn’t notice the money was gone until about an hour later, then called the Moores, who were volunteering cleaning up Allen Fieldhouse after the game, Katie Moore said. Once home, the Moores reviewed surveillance video, saw the man taking the money and called Lawrence police to file a report.

In all, the man took about $260, Moore said. She said she and her husband also told police about the other business owners’ calls.

“You hate for anybody else to go through this at this time of year; you have other things you want to be doing,” Moore said. “When people steal from a small business, we don’t have a massive corporation behind us.”

Lawrence police did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the case.

