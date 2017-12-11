Lawrence school board to have town hall meeting

The Lawrence school board will have a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss the board's goals and other matters of public interest.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.
School Board President Shannon Kimball said the board would update the public on the board’s 2017-2018 goals and would also welcome questions on any district-related topics.
