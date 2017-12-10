Kansas child welfare panel meeting this week at Statehouse

— A Kansas legislative task force on child welfare is having meeting this week for the first time since a new top administrator took over the state agency it is examining.

The Child Welfare Task Force is scheduled to have a daylong meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse and to discuss a preliminary report for lawmakers on its findings.

Its members include Gina Meier-Hummel of Lawrence. She was director of a children’s shelter until she was named last month as secretary of the Department for Children and Families.

Meier-Hummel has replaced former Secretary Phyllis Gilmore, who retired Dec. 1.

Among other things, the task force has been examining problems with the state’s foster care system for abused and neglected children.

Some legislators had been calling on Gilmore to resign when she retired.

