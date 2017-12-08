Kansas on track to launch delayed driver’s license system

— Officials with the Kansas Department of Revenue say a long-delayed driver’s license computer program is on track to launch next month.

The second phase of the department’s computer system replacement is expected to go live Jan. 2. The program will replace part of a decades-old system that was used to issue driver’s licenses, identification cards and commercial licenses, and process motor vehicle titles and registrations, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

The project was supposed to replace the old systems in 2011 and 2012. But the first phase replacing the title and registration system launched nearly a year late, causing long lines at county treasurers’ offices.

The second phase of the system that issues licenses still isn’t online nearly six years after its initial targeted launch date. That phase is the one that officials said will go live next month.

Some lawmakers and auditors expressed concern about the program earlier this year. Auditors placed the project on caution status in July and October reports because of changes to the scope of the project and the missed deadlines.

There aren’t any issues currently that might delay the rollout, said Rachel Whitten, spokeswoman for the Revenue Department.

“With any project, there’s challenges that are presented and you work on those challenges, and (Revenue Secretary Sam Williams) has been very involved in this project — overseeing and making sure the people working on the project have the resources they need and the support to ensure the success of the project,” Whitten said.

The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit will release another review of the program next week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.